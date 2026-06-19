TN: Udhayanidhi slams TVK govt, alleges BJP nexus

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Leader of the Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the ruling TVK government, accusing it of maintaining a tacit understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), failing to control deteriorating law and order, and attempting to strengthen its fragile position in the Assembly by luring AIADMK legislators.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s address to the Assembly, Udhayanidhi dismissed the Governor’s Address as lacking policy direction and accused the government of turning it into a vehicle for self‑promotion. He said the address had become “material for Instagram reels and a platform to glorify the Chief Minister.”

Questioning the Governor’s decision to read the entire address without altering or omitting any portion, Udhayanidhi alleged that it reinforced suspicions of a political understanding between the TVK government and the BJP‑led Union government. He remarked that in the past five years, the Governor had never read the government‑prepared address in full, but this time every line was delivered exactly as written.

The former Deputy Chief Minister further claimed that many of the achievements highlighted were initiatives launched during the previous DMK government. He cited Olympic training centres, skill development programmes, the 69 pc reservation policy, the two‑language policy, opposition to the National Education Policy, the demand for pending education funds from the Centre and the Keezhadi excavation project as examples. He alleged that the government was functioning as a “copy‑paste government.”

Attacking the government on law and order, Udhayanidhi claimed that Tamil Nadu had witnessed around 175 sexual offences, 65 murders and four caste‑based honour killings within less than 40 days of the TVK government assuming office. He accused Chief Minister Vijay of focusing on attracting opposition legislators instead of governing the State.

Earlier in the day, DMK MLAs led by Udhayanidhi staged a protest inside the Secretariat, holding placards reading “Please Open Your Mouth, CM Sir” and raising slogans against the government over alleged failures in governance and law and order.