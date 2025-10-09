TN to move Assembly resolution urging ceasefire in Gaza, says CM Stalin

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday, October 8, said the state Assembly would pass a resolution on October 14, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urging the Union government to push for an end to the Israel-Hamas war.

Speaking at a protest in Chennai organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and attended by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies, CM Stalin said the resolution would reflect the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu. “I believe all parties, cutting across political lines, will support it,” he said.

The Chief Minister condemned Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, saying it violated international human rights and United Nations (UN) policies.

“Over 50,000 people, including 11,000 women, 17,000 children, 175 journalists and 125 UN employees, have been killed. Around 26,000 children have lost their parents, and more than one lakh people are injured and undergoing treatment,” Stalin said.

He added that Gaza’s large-scale destruction had not deterred Palestinians from resisting occupation. Stalin also referred to the killing of 45 people waiting for food aid and the arrest of volunteers from 47 countries carrying milk powder, food, and relief materials.

“Can we remain silent spectators to such violations of international law?” he asked, urging the Indian government to work closely with the UN and other international bodies to press for peace and humanitarian assistance.

“World peace and human rights are universal. Human life is invaluable. We have a duty to protect it,” he said.

Stalin also called for the release of all detainees, rehabilitation and reconstruction of Gaza, and continued humanitarian aid to Palestine.

CPI(M) leaders P Shanmugam, K Balakrishnan and U Vasuki, CPI State secretary M Veerapandian, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader MH Jawahirullah were also participated in the protest.

With IANS inputs