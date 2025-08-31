TN to launch pilot counselling scheme for prisoners reintegration

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a pioneering move, Tamil Nadu will roll out a pilot scheme on September 1 to provide pre-release and post-release reintegration counselling for convicts who have spent three years or more in prison.

The initiative, first of its kind in India, aims to smoothen the transition of prisoners back into society and reduce the risk of repeat offences.

The scheme will be implemented through the Tamil Nadu Discharged Prisoners Aid Society (TNDPAS) with the support of qualified clinical psychologists approved by the State Mental Health Authority (SMHA).

According to Dr Maheshwar Dayal, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Tamil Nadu, the programme will be monitored as a pilot to assess its impact and make necessary modifications. In the first phase, beginning September 1, about 350 convicts due for release over the next four months will be covered. Each eligible prisoner will receive three counselling sessions -- one before release and two after -- to help them prepare for challenges outside prison.

Officials said more than 800 SMHA-approved psychologists can take part in the programme.

The state government has earmarked Rs 10 lakh for the pilot. At Rs 1,000 per session, the cost of counselling per prisoner is estimated at Rs 3,000. Prison psychologists will also identify individuals who require longer-term assistance beyond the initial sessions.

Officials noted that existing counselling services inside prisons largely address issues related to incarceration, whereas discharged prisoners face a different set of difficulties, including social stigma, lack of family support, and employment barriers.

The reintegration counselling is designed to bridge this gap. Experts welcomed the initiative.

Vijay Raghavan, professor at the Centre for Criminology and Justice, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, described it as a pioneering step, especially beneficial for women prisoners who often encounter severe social stigma after release.

He emphasised that counselling should be combined with broader measures such as family support and structured reintegration programmes.

The government clarified that the new initiative will supplement, not replace, the aid already extended through TNDPAS, including financial grants and seed capital for small businesses.

Officials expressed confidence that the scheme, beginning on September 1, will help released prisoners rebuild their lives with dignity, reduce stigma, and reintegrate into society with greater confidence.