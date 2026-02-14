TN to conduct 2-day statewide terrestrial bird census today

In a major push to strengthen wildlife monitoring across the state, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department will carry out a two-day synchronised terrestrial bird census from Saturday across all forest divisions.

The two-day exercise is aimed at generating updated baseline data on bird populations, particularly at a crucial time marking the early phase of the migratory season.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Rakesh Kumar Dogra, said the census would adopt a uniform and scientific approach to ensure accuracy and consistency.

A minimum of 25 survey locations will be covered in each forest division, with observers using the line transect method along stretches of two kilometres each to systematically document bird species in varied landscapes.

To maximise accuracy, officials will employ both direct count and acoustic survey techniques.

While direct observation helps identify visible species, acoustic monitoring allows experts to detect birds through their calls, particularly in dense forest areas where visibility may be limited.

The large-scale exercise will see participation from experienced birdwatchers, Forest Department staff, trained volunteers, representatives of non-governmental organisations, and professional wildlife photographers.

Volunteers, including interested school and college students, have been asked to register in advance with the respective forest division offices.

Tamil Nadu has emerged as one of India's key biodiversity hotspots, supporting a rich diversity of resident and migratory bird species.

The state has placed increasing emphasis on scientific monitoring and conservation, recognising the ecological significance of avian populations as indicators of environmental health.

Among its major initiatives are the Hornbill Conservation Centre, the Raptor Research Foundation at the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation, and the International Bird Conservation Centre at Marakkanam.

These institutions focus on habitat protection, research, rescue and rehabilitation, and long-term species monitoring.

The previous state-level terrestrial bird census, held on March 15 and 16, 2025, covered 1,093 terrestrial locations across all 38 districts.

The survey recorded 401 bird species -- both migratory and resident -- with the total terrestrial bird population estimated at 2.3 lakh.

Officials said the synchronised census this week is expected to generate robust scientific data that will aid long-term conservation planning, habitat management strategies, and evidence-based policy decisions to safeguard Tamil Nadu's avian diversity.