TN Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association president Tirupur Subramaniam resigns

Multiplex owner Tirupur M Subramaniam has resigned from the post of the president of the Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association citing ‘personal commitments’. In his resignation letter, Subramaniam, who is also the owner of Sri Sakthi Cinemas, thanked everyone who supported him, during his tenure as head of the association.

While no reference was made to any other reasons for his resignation, Subramaniam stirred controversy in October when he spoke to the Tamil channel Polimer News about the allegations of a scam in the box office numbers for Vijay-starrer Leo.

In the weeks following the film’s release on October 19, multiple allegations surfaced that the box office numbers, particularly overseas, were being overstated.