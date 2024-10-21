TN teacher canes students for sleeping at NEET coaching centre, SHRC initiates probe

The Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken cognisance of the assault and harassment of students at a coaching centre in Tirunelveli and conducted a preliminary probe. SHRC member and former Madras High Court senior lawyer V Kanadasan conducted the probe into Jal NEET Academy after a CCTV recording of a man physically assaulting teenagers with a cane went viral, leading to widespread outrage. Justice Kanadasan will be sending a notice to the distinct collector based on his probe. A police case has also been registered, according to reports.

The man in the CCTV footage has been identified as Jalaludeen Ahmed, who is believed to be the owner of Jal NEET Academy. He also runs a YouTube channel named Anbodu JAL, where he releases promotional videos for the centre and explainers on matters regarding NEET, such as cut-off marks and counselling.

In the CCTV clip, Jalaludeen can be seen standing at one end of the room and calling out to six boys one by one, each of whom he assaults with a cane while verbally abusing them. The boys who have been hit are made to line up against a wall while the next boy is called. Jalaludeen can also be heard berating them about sleeping.

Another CCTV clip shows Jalaludeen holding up a pair of slippers inside the classroom and flinging it at a girl who immediately rushes past him.

Speaking to TNM, Justice Kanadasan said, “The students who avail the coaching centre’s hostel facility were made to wake up at 5:00 am to study. Exhausted from this schedule, a few of the boys had fallen asleep in the library. This is what infuriated Jalaludeen.”

Ironically, on his YouTube channel, the name of which translates to With Love, JAL, Jalaludeen has uploaded a skit in which he lectures a student on the need for adequate sleep. In this video, a teenaged boy pretends to have fallen asleep at a desk. Jalaludeen then walks up to him, gently patting him awake before asking him why he’s sleeping. The boy replies that he was tired and dozed off while studying. Jalaludeen then goes on to ask him why he’s so tired, for which the boy responds that he has been staying up till 1:30 to 2:00 am studying.