TN SSLC exams: Pudukottai records highest pass percentage in state

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The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, announced the Class 10 SSLC examination results on Wednesday, May 20, with Pudukottai district emerging as the top performer in the state by recording a 97.57% pass percentage. Chennai district, meanwhile, ranked 29th in the district-wise rankings despite showing improvement over last year.

Tamil Nadu registered an overall pass percentage of 94.31%, marking a slight increase from last year’s 93.80%. Girls continued to outperform boys in the examinations, recording a pass percentage of 96.47%, while boys recorded 92.15%.

According to official data cited by The Times of India , Chennai district secured a pass percentage of 92.34%, up from 90.73% in 2025, and moved up five places from last year’s ranking of 34. Government schools in the district also recorded improved results, achieving an 86.25% pass percentage.

A total of 62,757 students from Chennai appeared for the SSLC examinations this year, including 31,791 girls and 30,966 boys. Among them, girls recorded a pass percentage of 94.54%, while boys secured 90.08%. Statewide, 5,171 schools achieved a 100% pass result.

Officials also released district-wise and school-category-wise data along with the results.

Students can check their SSLC examination results on the official DGE results website by entering their registration number and date of birth.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.