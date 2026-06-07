TN: Southwest monsoon set to advance; heavy rain alert in Western Ghats districts

Conditions have become increasingly favourable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon over Tamil Nadu, with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecasting widespread rainfall activity across several districts, particularly along the Western Ghats, over the coming days.

The weather office has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph in parts of the state for the next few days.

The most intense rainfall is expected over the Nilgiris, Theni and Dindigul districts, as well as the ghat areas of Coimbatore district, where isolated locations could experience very heavy downpours. Meteorologists said the strengthening monsoon conditions are likely to bring significant rainfall to the Western Ghats region, offering relief from recent heat and dry weather while also raising the possibility of localised flooding, landslides and disruptions in vulnerable hill areas.

Apart from the districts under the heavy to very heavy rain warning, the RMC has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated places in Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppur, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Kanyakumari districts.

Similar conditions are expected in the ghat regions of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts.

Officials have advised residents in hilly and low-lying areas to remain vigilant, particularly in districts likely to receive intense rainfall.

Strong winds and lightning associated with thunderstorms could also affect normal activities in several parts of the state.

While rain-bearing clouds are expected to dominate much of western and southern Tamil Nadu, the weather office noted that uncomfortable weather conditions are likely to persist over the northern coastal belt.

High daytime temperatures combined with elevated humidity levels are expected to result in sultry conditions across several coastal districts. Chennai continued to experience intense heat, recording the highest maximum temperature in the state at 40.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The combination of heat and humidity is expected to keep conditions uncomfortable despite the approaching monsoon.

Meanwhile, rainfall activity has already intensified in parts of southern Tamil Nadu. Nalumukku in Tirunelveli district recorded the highest rainfall in the state during the past 24 hours with 17 cm, while Mylar in Kanyakumari district received 9 cm, indicating the strengthening influence of the southwest monsoon over the region.