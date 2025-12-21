TN: Snakebite death reveals insurance fraud by sons in Tiruvallur

A suspected snakebite in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district uncovered patricide when an investigation revealed a plot to murder for a Rs 3 crore insurance claim.

The victim, 56-year-old EP Ganesan, reportedly a lab assistant at a girls' high school in Pothaturpettai village in Tiruvallur, was found dead at his home on October 22 with what appeared to be a snakebite.

A police investigation into the death, based on irregularities flagged by the insurance company, led to the arrest of his two sons, Mohanraj and Hariharan, and four others after they allegedly released a venomous ‘Indian krait’ snake to kill him.

Mohanraj had initially filed a case of accidental death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to avail the insurance claim.

Based on a complaint given to the Inspector General of Police (North Zone), Asra Garg, by the insurance company, an eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under Gummidipoondi DSP C Jaishree, according to a Deccan Herald report.

The investigation team found suspicious financial dealings by the family of the deceased, including loans that were disproportionate to their incomes. This led to the finding that the two sons had conspired to murder him.

The accused had reportedly enlisted the help of Balaji (28), Prashanth (35), Dinakaran (43) and Naveenkumar (27) to carry out their plot. A week earlier, they had attempted to kill him but had failed.

On October 22, the conspirators released the snake in the house, and it bit Ganeshan in the neck, after which it was killed. An inordinate delay in seeking medical help for the victim also raised suspicion against the family.

Call records of the accused and financial transactions were used by the police to uncover the conspiracy. All six accused have been arrested.