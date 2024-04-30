TN sex for cash scam: Nirmala Devi convicted, two acquitted

The issue, which sent shock waves across the state, had dragged in the office of the Tamil Nadu Governor. However, then Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejected any connection to the crime.

An audio clip between Nirmala Devi, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mathematics at the Devanga Arts College in Arupukottai, and four female students, in which she was attempting to convince them to provide sexual favours, had gone viral in 2018.

The prosecution has charged that Nirmala Devi had asked the girls to do something as expected by higher officials of the MKU and that in return, the students would get higher marks in their semester examination, as well as money, and seats in the MKU for pursuing their postgraduate studies. She had also mentioned the office of the Governor during this conversation.