TN seeks new arbitration panel on Mekedatu dam dispute: Minister Arjuna

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Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Monday defended the State government’s proposal to seek the formation of a new arbitration panel in connection with the Mekedatu dam dispute, arguing that the construction of a new reservoir under the guise of meeting drinking water needs could create serious legal complications and adversely affect Tamil Nadu’s interests.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly during a discussion on the resolution opposing the proposed Mekedatu dam project in Karnataka, the minister responded to objections raised by Opposition parties, including the AIADMK and PMK, over an amendment seeking the establishment of a fresh arbitration mechanism.

Explaining the rationale behind the amendment, Arjuna said the Cauvery Management Authority (CMA), which was established to oversee the implementation of the Cauvery water-sharing arrangements, is currently functioning in a manner that has raised concerns within Tamil Nadu.

“The Karnataka government is attempting to construct the Mekedatu dam claiming that it is intended to meet drinking water requirements. However, the construction of a new dam for such purposes could lead to legal complications and have long-term implications for downstream states,” the minister said.

He further alleged that the Cauvery Management Authority had been supportive of Karnataka’s efforts by facilitating the submission of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed dam.

“Tamil Nadu has lost confidence in the functioning of the Cauvery Management Authority on this issue,” he told the House.

According to the minister, legal experts have advised the State government to seek the constitution of a new arbitration body to examine the dispute independently.

He argued that the existing framework was inadequate to address Tamil Nadu’s concerns regarding the proposed project.

Arjuna said the demand for a new arbitration panel forms part of the State government’s broader legal strategy to counter Karnataka’s move to build the Mekedatu reservoir.

He maintained that a fresh adjudicatory mechanism would provide Tamil Nadu with an opportunity to present its case more effectively and safeguard its water rights.

“If the Supreme Court permits the establishment of a new arbitration panel, Tamil Nadu will gain the necessary time and legal avenue to challenge Karnataka’s plans and protect the interests of farmers and drinking water consumers in the State,” the minister said.

The Mekedatu project has remained a contentious issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with Tamil Nadu consistently opposing the proposal, arguing that it could affect the State’s share of Cauvery waters and undermine existing water-sharing arrangements.