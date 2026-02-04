TN school moves Madras High Court over state’s objection to RSS camp

A private nursery and primary school in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district has approached the Madras High Court challenging a show cause notice issued by the Directorate of School Education (Private Schools) for allowing an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) linked Seva Bharati camp to be held on its premises during school holidays.

Sri Saraswathi Vidyalaya filed a writ petition questioning the legality of the December 30, 2025 notice, which alleged violation of Rule 9(jj) of the Tamil Nadu Recognised Private Schools (Regulation) Rules, 1974. The rule prohibits the use of school buildings and playgrounds for drills or training by persons who are neither students nor members of the school staff.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued notice to the State government and the education department on Tuesday, directing them to file their responses. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on February 17.

According to the petition, the school permitted use of its playground between December 24 and December 30, 2025, during the Christmas vacation when the institution was closed and students were at home. The premises were used for a camp organised by Seva Bharati, which the school described as a service-oriented organisation affiliated with the RSS.

The school said around 50 participants attended the camp, which it claimed was conducted in a “disciplined and orderly manner” without affecting any academic activity. It further alleged that on the first day of the camp, local police visited the premises, questioned the organisers and directed the school to disperse the participants, while also warning the management against permitting similar camps in future.

Subsequently, the Directorate of School Education issued the impugned show cause notice, citing violations of the 1974 Rules and warning of possible action, including withdrawal of recognition and financial aid.

Challenging the notice, the petitioner contended that it was issued “arbitrarily, without jurisdiction and devoid of merit.” The school argued that Rule 9(jj) applies only on working days and cannot be invoked during vacation periods.

The petition also rejected allegations that the camp involved religious or political activity. It said RSS camps focus on discipline, character-building, physical training, yoga, community service and inculcating patriotism. “Persons of all faiths participate in such camps, which are neither religious nor political in nature,” the plea stated.

Defending the nature of RSS camps, the school submitted that they form a foundational aspect of the organisation, aimed at developing disciplined volunteers through physical training, ideological discussions and community-building activities. “Boys and youth of all ages often participate in these camps with utmost discipline,” the petition said.

The school further argued that neither the Tamil Nadu Recognised Private Schools (Regulation) Act, 1973 nor the Rules framed under it prohibit non-academic or non-religious activities on school premises during holidays.

Alleging mala fides, the petitioner claimed the show cause notice was part of a broader, state-wide circular issued with an ulterior motive. It alleged the action was intended to “further the interests of the ruling party in the run-up to elections” and that government machinery was being used “as an instrument of oppression.”

Terming the notice “arbitrary, malicious and unconstitutional,” the school has sought its quashing, contending that the education authorities exceeded their statutory powers.