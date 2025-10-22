TN rains: Educational institutions to remain shut in several districts on Oct 22

Following a severe weather warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), district administrations across coastal Tamil Nadu have declared a holiday for educational institutions on Wednesday, October 22, as a precautionary measure against heavy rains forecast over the next 48 hours.

In Chennai, the closure order applies only to schools — both government and private — while in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and Thiruvallur, both schools and colleges will remain shut, officials confirmed.

The IMD on Tuesday issued a Red Alert for eight districts and an Orange Alert for ten, including Chennai, as the weather system over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression early Tuesday morning.

The system, which formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal around 5:30 a.m., is expected to further strengthen within the next 24 hours.

Meteorologists said the depression is moving in a west-northwest direction toward the northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts and could develop into a low-pressure zone over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay by Wednesday afternoon before making landfall between the Tamil Nadu–Andhra coastline.

The IMD has placed Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, and Karaikal (UT) under Red Alert, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, while Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari are under Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rains.

Strong winds reaching speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to rough conditions.

Local administrations have been asked to stay on high alert, ensure relief camps are functional, and prepare for possible flooding and power outages.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) has deployed disaster response teams across coastal districts and intensified monsoon preparedness measures.

Officials urged residents in low-lying and coastal areas to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow weather advisories closely as the deep depression continues to strengthen over the Bay of Bengal.