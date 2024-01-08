TN Rain: IMD issues yellow alert for Chennai and Tiruvallur on January 8

Following day-long rains in Chennai and surrounding districts on January 7, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert (7-11 cm/day) with a heavy rainfall warning for six northern districts, including Chennai and Tiruvallur, and for three southern districts on Monday, January 8. Additionally, an orange alert (12-20 cm/day) has been issued for Kancheepuram and Chengalpet, anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has also predicted heavy to very heavy rain in isolated areas of Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts for Monday, January 8. Authorities declared a holiday in schools across Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Vellore, and Tiruvannamalai in response to the weather conditions.