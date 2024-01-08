TN Rain: IMD issues yellow alert for Chennai and Tiruvallur on January 8

Following day-long rains in Chennai and surrounding districts on January 7, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert (7-11 cm/day) with a heavy rainfall warning for six northern districts, including Chennai and Tiruvallur, and for three southern districts on Monday, January 8. Additionally, an orange alert (12-20 cm/day) has been issued for Kancheepuram and Chengalpet, anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has also predicted heavy to very heavy rain in isolated areas of Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts for Monday, January 8. Authorities declared a holiday in schools across Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Vellore, and Tiruvannamalai in response to the weather conditions.
The forecast indicates heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli districts, and Puducherry.
The rain caused traffic to move at a snail’s pace in Chennai while the stretch between the OMR IT expressway and the World Trade Centre reportedly has ankle-level water.
Kathivakkam recorded the highest rainfall in the city, with 69.3 mm recorded between 6 pm on January 7 and 6 am on January 8. Uthandi 67.65 mm, Tondiarpet 45 mm, Teynampet 43.2 mm, Ice House 41.7 mm, Tiruvottiyur 33.6 mm, Kodambakkam 42.9 mm, and Anna Nagar with 36.3 mm of rainfall was reported on January 7.