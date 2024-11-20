TN producers want audience reviews stopped on first day, claim it hurts collections

The Tamil Film Active Producers Association has asked theatre owners in the state to not allow media channels in and around theatre premises for recording audiences’ reviews, particularly on the first day of a new film. The association said that such reviews have recently impacted the box office returns for films like Indian 2, Kanguva, and Vettaiyan.
Referring to a viewer’s review from within a theatre’s premises, where they allegedly displayed vengeance against those involved in the film, the association said, “We condemn the YouTube channels that recorded that review and also promoted it on their channels for reach.” In their statement, the producers association also alleged that several cinema goers are using such channels to attain fame.
Tiruppur Subramanian, president of Tamil Nadu Theatre Association, told the media that film producers should go to court and get an order that will restrict film reviews from being published immediately after the release of films in theatres. He said that film reviews should only be released seven days after the release of a new film.
Barring audiences’ reviews of films, the Tamil Film Active Producers Association also condemned “personal attacks” on cast and crew by YouTube channels’ film reviewers. They requested reviewers to only express their thoughts on films.
It may be noted that the Kerala High Court, in March 2024, to assist the court while hearing matters of film reviews harming the box office. The Amicus Curiae proposed certain guidelines for regulation of social media influencers engaged in film reviewing, including a 48-hour embargo between release of a movie and the review by them. The court, however, is yet to decide on the matter.