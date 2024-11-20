TN producers want audience reviews stopped on first day, claim it hurts collections

Tiruppur Subramanian, president of Tamil Nadu Theatre Association, told the media that film producers should go to court and get an order that will restrict film reviews from being published immediately after the release of films in theatres. He said that film reviews should only be released seven days after the release of a new film.

Barring audiences’ reviews of films, the Tamil Film Active Producers Association also condemned “personal attacks” on cast and crew by YouTube channels’ film reviewers. They requested reviewers to only express their thoughts on films.