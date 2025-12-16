TN Police to get handheld anti-drone guns to counter emerging aerial threats

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a significant move to strengthen urban security and protect sensitive installations, the Tamil Nadu Police are set to procure advanced handheld anti-drone guns to counter the growing threat posed by unauthorised aerial devices.

The decision has been taken amid increasing use of drones, particularly during VIP movements, public events and high-security operations, which security agencies now view as a potential risk.

Sources said the new equipment will form a key component of a layered counter-drone strategy aimed at ensuring swift detection and neutralisation of rogue Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in urban and sensitive zones.

The handheld anti-drone gun is designed for rapid and portable deployment, allowing security personnel to respond instantly to aerial intrusions.

Weighing less than six kilograms, the gun offers a jamming range of at least one kilometre and can operate effectively both during the day and at night. Its primary function is to neutralise unauthorised drones by disrupting their control and navigation links.

Once activated, the device jams standard remote-control frequencies as well as Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals, immediately cutting off the operator’s video feed and command capability.

Officials said the jamming action forces the drone into a fail-safe mode, compelling it to either land at its current location, hover in place, or automatically return to its take-off point. The system is capable of defeating a target within 10 seconds of engagement, making it particularly useful in time-sensitive security scenarios.

Built to withstand demanding field conditions, the equipment is designed to function reliably in temperatures ranging from minus 20 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius. It is also resistant to dust, shock and impact, ensuring durability during extended outdoor operations. Powered by lithium batteries, the gun guarantees a minimum of one hour of continuous operation on a single charge.

To complement the jammer gun, the police plan to procure a handheld drone detector that uses passive radio-frequency scanning to silently identify aerial threats.

The detector can spot drones at distances of three kilometres or more and is capable of tracking up to 10 targets simultaneously. The manufacturer will be required to ensure detection of at least 99 per cent of commercially available off-the-shelf drone models.

Officials said the procurement reflects a growing emphasis on proactive aerial threat management, especially in densely populated urban areas, with the aim of creating a quick, effective and non-intrusive response to unauthorised drone activity over sensitive locations.