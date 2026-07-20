TN police shoot history-sheeter shot on leg, says he attacked first

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The Tambaram City Police shot an A-category history-sheeter in the leg and arrested him after he allegedly attacked the police and attempted to flee during a police operation on Saturday night, July 18, in Thirumudivakkam near Kundrathur.

According to reports, the accused, Karuppu alias Tamilazhagu (26), a resident of Eeswaran Koil Street in Thirumudivakkam, has around 15 criminal cases pending against him, including three murder cases.

Other cases against him include charges of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, extortion, and allegedly conducting kangaroo courts.

According to the police, a special team led by Thirumudivakkam Inspector Muthukumar acted on a tip-off and intercepted Tamilazhagu and his associate, Akash alias Surya (24).

They were subsequently taken to recover weapons allegedly concealed near the Kavanur grounds behind a private college in Kundrathur around 10.30 pm on Saturday.

During the recovery operation, Tamilazhagu allegedly attacked head constable Vijayakumar with a sickle, causing an injury to his right forearm, before attempting to flee.

Inspector Muthukumar then opened fire, injuring Tamilazhagu's right ankle, following which he was arrested.

Tamilazhagu was taken to the Tambaram Government Hospital and later shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai for further treatment and remains under police security.

Vijayakumar received outpatient treatment for his injuries and was discharged.

Tamilazhagu’s associate Surya was also arrested, who is said to be the brother-in-law of history-sheeter ‘Otteri’ Silambu.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Tamilazhagu and Surya were allegedly involved in manufacturing country-made bombs.

Police suspect the duo may also have been involved in other criminal activities within the Tambaram Commissionerate limits.

Further investigation is underway.