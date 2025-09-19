TN police officer suspended for dragging man on car bonnet, video goes viral

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
A Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) of the Tirunelveli city police was suspended on Thursday, September 18, after a video emerged of him dragging a two-wheeler rider on his car bonnet for nearly 200 metres.
According to reports, the officer, identified as Gandhirajan and attached to the traffic wing, was driving near Kallanai Street in Tirunelveli town on Wednesday night when his car hit a motorbike that had braked suddenly behind a bus. The biker lost balance, fell, and then confronted Gandhirajan demanding compensation for the damage.
An argument broke out between the two, during which Gandhirajan allegedly refused to pay for the damages and verbally abused the rider. Despite the man blocking his way, the SSI got back into his car and began driving.
The rider fell onto the bonnet and was dragged along with the vehicle while screaming for help. Passers-by recorded the incident and shared the video online.
Following widespread condemnation, Gandhirajan was transferred to the Armed Reserve and was later placed under suspension.