TN police officer suspended for dragging man on car bonnet, video goes viral

An argument broke out between the two, during which Gandhirajan allegedly refused to pay for the damages and verbally abused the rider. Despite the man blocking his way, the SSI got back into his car and began driving.

The rider fell onto the bonnet and was dragged along with the vehicle while screaming for help. Passers-by recorded the incident and shared the video online.

Following widespread condemnation, Gandhirajan was transferred to the Armed Reserve and was later placed under suspension.