TN police invoke cyber terrorism charge on Coimbatore VJ for hijab challenge video

Anash Ahamed, a 21-year-old freelance video jockey from Podhanur of Coimbatore, was in for a shock when the police showed up on his doorstep on September 5 to arrest him after slapping him with charges of cyber terrorism. The Coimbatore city police arrested Anash, and he was remanded in judicial custody and lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison. After more than 50 days of incarceration, he was granted bail by the Madras High Court on October 30. All for a video that he had done for a YouTube channel titled ‘Hijab Challenge’.

“This heavy-handed action reflects the grim reality Muslims in India and Tamil Nadu are facing today," his advocate, Pulianthope Mohan, said.

The video in question was uploaded on the YouTube channel Kaswa TV in the first week of September 2024, and it has been taken down by the channel now. In the programme, the host invited volunteers from the public to wear a hijab and share their experiences. Filmed at Race Course of Coimbatore, a prime locality in the city, where members of Kaswa TV approached young women, introduced themselves, and asked if they would be willing to wear the hijab to see how they felt and looked in the attire. Photos and videos were taken both before and after they wore the hijab.