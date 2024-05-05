TN police facial recognition portal hacked, personal data of 50k people leaked

In a major breach of privacy, the Tamil Nadu Police Facial Recognition Portal containing data of nearly 50,000 persons, including that of people accused in crimes, convicts and police personnel, was hacked on Friday, May 3. The data includes the personal details, phone numbers, addresses, as well as the cases against individuals, registration date, first information report’s status, of accused, convicts, as well as police officers. The data is found to be put up for sale on a hackers' forum in the dark web for $2 to $3. Tamil Nadu Police Facial Recognition Portal is a software used by the state government to keep track of missing persons and criminals using face recognition technology.

A group named ‘Valerie’ has claimed responsibility for the data breach. Threat intelligence platform FalconFeeds.io analysed the leaked data and said that more than 800,000 lines of data have been exposed, including: FIR information - FIR number, date, details of involved parties, and physical addresses; and contact details of police officers.