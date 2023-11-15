TN police arrest 20 protesting farmers, activists call it a move to crush free speech

Twenty farmers from Tamil Nadu’s Melma and surrounding districts were arrested by the police on November 4, based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed in August 2023. At their recent bail hearing, it was hinted that the police may detain them under the Goondas Act. The arrested farmers have been protesting the acquisition of wetlands for the State Industries Promotion Corporation Of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) in Cheyyar Tiruvannamalai, fearing loss of livelihood.

Vinayagam, a farmer from the Uzhavan Urimai Iyakkam from Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district, told TNM that 20 people were taken into custody on November 4, for an FIR registered two months ago. “That FIR was filed when they were walking to attend a hearing in August. In the FIR, the police allege that the group got into a quarrel with them en route. Now we fear that the police will detain them under the Goondas Act. If that happens, it will not be possible for us to bail them out easily,” Vinayagam said.

33 farmers who opposed the land acquisition were named in the case, out of whom 20 have been arrested. Vinayagam said that the arrested farmers, alongside other farmers in the neighbouring villages, have been peacefully protesting for several years now, and several women were at the forefront of these protests. “The women are now afraid that they might be arrested if they protest again,” he added. Farmers from Cheyyar, Melma, and neighbouring villages have been holding peaceful sit-in protests on their patta land, opposing the acquisition of 3,000 acres for over 125 days.