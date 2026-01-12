TN pharmacy student dies by suicide after being questioned over alleged drug use

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A student pursuing his third year of Bachelor of Pharmacy at a private college in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu died by suicide on Monday, January 12.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh (20), son of Rangabashanam, a resident of Manappakkam in Villupuram district. Yogesh was residing in the college hostel.

According to media reports, during a routine monthly inspection of hostel rooms, the college administration allegedly found bhaang, a cannabis preparation, in Yogesh’s room. Following this, the principal and faculty members questioned him and instructed him to bring his parents to the college.

Police said Yogesh was under severe mental distress, fearing that his education and future would be jeopardised if his parents were informed about the incident. He later died by suicide.

However, according to a Times of India report, Yogesh’s father has filed a complaint alleging that his son did not take the step on his own. He has accused the college authorities of assaulting Yogesh in front of other students during the inquiry, claiming that the alleged humiliation and mental trauma drove him to take the extreme step.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced in which Yogesh is seen stating that he had been using drugs for around 20 days. Police said the video is being examined as part of the investigation.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726