TN: Over one lakh fishermen prepare to return to sea as fishing ban ends

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After a 61-day annual fishing ban aimed at conserving marine resources and ensuring the breeding of fish species, thousands of mechanised fishing boat operators along the Tamil Nadu coast are preparing to resume deep-sea fishing from Sunday night.

The Union government had imposed the seasonal fishing ban in the Bay of Bengal from April 15 to June 14 along the eastern coastline, covering Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The annual restriction is intended to protect fish stocks during their peak breeding season and promote the long-term sustainability of marine resources. During the ban period, mechanised fishing boats were prohibited from venturing into the sea.

Fishermen utilised the two-month break to carry out maintenance work on their vessels, repair engines, overhaul fishing equipment, and mend nets in preparation for the new fishing season.

With the ban set to end at midnight on June 14, fishing harbours across Tamil Nadu are witnessing heightened activity as fishermen make final arrangements before setting sail. Harbour authorities and fisheries officials have also completed necessary preparations to facilitate the resumption of operations.

More than one lakh fishermen operating over 15,000 mechanised boats are expected to venture into the sea from various coastal districts and fishing centres across the state. These include Chennai’s Kasimedu fishing harbour, as well as coastal regions in Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Puducherry, Karaikal, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari.

The return of mechanised fishing vessels is expected to boost fish landings in the coming days, bringing relief to fishermen and allied sectors that depend on marine catches for their livelihood.

Fish traders, auctioneers, transporters and workers engaged in seafood processing are also anticipating increased business activity following the lifting of the ban.

Fishing communities along the coast are hopeful for a productive season, particularly after the enforced break that allows fish populations to replenish.

Fisheries experts have long maintained that the annual fishing ban plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance and ensuring sustainable fish production in the Bay of Bengal.

As the countdown to the end of the ban begins, fishing harbours across Tamil Nadu are gearing up for the return of thousands of boats to the sea, marking the start of a new fishing season.