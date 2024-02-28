TN Minister lashes out against Andhra for allocating funds to build new check dam

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister S Duraimurugan, on Tuesday, February 27, termed the allocation of funds by the Andhra Pradesh government for construction of a check dam across Palar river "anti-constitutional" and "against federal principles". In a statement here, the senior DMK leader said that other than this, the act of the Andhra Pradesh government was disrespect of the Supreme Court as two suits were pending before the court regarding inter-state river dispute, and called on it not to move ahead with the proposal.

The Andhra government had, in its budget for financial year 2024-25, allocated an amount of Rs 215 crore for the construction of a check dam across Palar river in its Kuppam district. The farmers of northern Tamil Nadu had raised the issue before the Tamil Nadu government and asked it to immediately act to prevent the construction of the check dam as it would totally affect cultivation in the area.

Farmers of Vellore, Ranipet, and Tirupattur has raised the issue before the Tamil Nadu government. Duraimurugan, in the statement, said that the Supreme Court, in its verdict dated February 16, 2018 on the Cauvery water dispute, had overtly stated that no structure should be constructed across an inter state river without the consent of the lower riparian states.