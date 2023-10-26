TN Minister alleges man who hurled petrol bombs at Raj Bhavan bailed out by BJP lawyer

Muthamizh Selvakumar, Tiruvarur district BJP lawyer unit secretary, reportedly bailed out Vinoth from jail, three days ago in a different case. This was for hurling a petrol bomb at Kamalayalam, ,the BJP headquarters, in Chennai in 2022. DMK says the link between the accused Karukka Vinodh and the BJP lawyer, has exposed the BJP’s attempt to create restlessness in Chennai.

When he was arrested by the police near Raj Bhavan , the police had recovered two more petrol bombs from him. According to reports, he was irked by RN Ravi’s alleged dissent to his premature release and refusal to release Muslim prisoners. Vinodh is a resident of SM Nagar in Nandanam and had been arrested in February 2022 after he reportedly hurled three petrol bombs at Kamalayalam, the BJP head office in T Nagar.

After his arrest in 2022, Vinodh reportedly told the police that he threw the bombs to express his disdain against the BJP’s stand on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). He was in prison for a year before he was released three days before the incident. Reports also said that he had allegedly thrown petrol bombs at a government run liquor store in 2015 and the Teynampet police station in 2017. Vinodh has at least 14 cases registered against him out of which four are for attempted murder and ten other criminal cases.