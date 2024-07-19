TN man convicted for sexually assaulting kids, sharing videos: This is how he was nabbed

In January 2023, Google disabled the Gmail account of a man called Victor James Raja in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur. "It looks like this account has content that involves a child being sexually abused or exploited. This is a severe violation of Google's policies and might be illegal. If you think your account was disabled by mistake, submit an appeal as soon as possible,” a pop-up message on his screen said. Victor, worried about the implications, formatted his phone soon in an attempt to cover his digital tracks. But unknown to him, Google had also sent an alert to an organisation working to prevent and address sexual crimes against children. And so did another company, Grindr, which runs a dating app. The electronic alerts led to what turned into a detailed CBI investigation, and the conviction of a man who had sexually assaulted six children — four of whom were under the age of 10. Less than two months later, in early March 2023, IPS officer Vikas Kumar, who was serving as the Superintendent of Police in the Special Crime-III unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), received a tip-off from the international child sexual exploitation database (ICSE) of the INTERPOL about 36-year-old Victor, and that he might be engaged in making and exchanging child sexual abuse material (CSAM). ICSE is an intelligence and investigative tool, which allows specialized investigators to share data on cases of child sexual abuse, using which investigators can instantly find the victims, abusers, and the places where CSAM is being made ot shared. The CBI, in 2022, joined the international child sexual exploitation database (ICSE) of INTERPOL, as part of a select group of agencies from 67 countries. It is through this database that the CBI was able to find Victor and his house in Thanjavur. Victor was a PhD scholar at the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T) and got featured in a Tamil magazine as an organic farmer. What the CBI found was however more dire. Victor was not only sharing videos, he had sexually assaulted children, recorded videos and was blackmailing them. After an investigation that went on for about a year, the man was convicted on July 9, 2024, by a special POCSO court in Thanjavur that sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 6.5 lakh..Tracing the digital tracks Upon receiving the tip-off in March 2023, a first information report (FIR) was registered by SP Vikas under section 67(B) (punishment for publishing or transmitting CSAM in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The database also alerted the police to Victor’s IP address, along with the e-mail IDs and mobile numbers he was using for disseminating CSAM. The case was then handed over to CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjay Kumar Gautam, who immediately set to work on collecting evidence. The DSP acquired relevant information from the internet provider and mobile service providers, as well as Google — the electronic service provider. On March 15, 2023, with the support of local police, he conducted a search at Victor’s residence. According to the judgement, Victor was subsequently examined, when he reportedly revealed that he sexually assaulted a minor boy (who will be called A) for four years. A and his parents were asked to come to the child welfare committee (CWC) office where he disclosed that he was sexually assaulted and his photographs and videos were taken by Victor, which were used to threaten him. A had also said that Victor assaulted a minor girl (who will be called B), and forced A and B into sexual acts with each other, which he recorded as well. B and her parents were called in and questioned, when it was discovered that Victor had assaulted at least four other minors — three girls and one boy. The victims were aged between 5 and 16 during the time of the offence. Victor recorded videos of them from 2021 till 2023. Based on these statements, Victor was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, including that of aggravated penetrative sexual assault and for making and storing CSAM. Evidence collection DSP Sanjay collected various documents from Google, WhatsApp, Truecaller (a phone number identification app), and Grindr (a dating app). During the investigation, it was found that Victor’s gmail accounts were linked with his mobile numbers. It was also cross verified with the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number of Vitor’s phone to ensure that the gmail accounts and the mobile numbers were operated from his phone. IMEI is a unique number for each device, which is used to identify an equipment and cannot be duplicated. The DSP also found out that CyberTipline reports were generated by Google for one of the email IDs of Victor. He subsequently acquired the reports, as well as the CSAM content from the mobile phones and the social media accounts. CyberTipline is operated by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) — a non profit organisation based out of the US. CyberTipline is a centralised reporting system for the online exploitation of children. According to the website, “The public and electronic service providers can make reports of suspected online enticement of children for sexual acts, child sexual molestation, child sexual abuse material, child sex tourism, child sex trafficking, unsolicited obscene materials sent to a child, misleading domain names, and misleading words or digital images on the internet.” These will then be reviewed by NCMEC and made available to the appropriate law-enforcement agencies. Victor’s contentions Victor claimed that he did not commit any of the crimes and alleged that he was framed by the CBI, as he is from an “anti-BJP ruling” state and criticised the policies and programmes of the Union government in social media platforms. He also claimed that he sent emails to Union Ministers and was surveilled by intelligence agencies, who “hacked his email and mobile phones” and implanted CSAM material. He also claimed that he was targeted because of his religious background and that he could not sexually abuse children because he is suffering from erectile dysfunction. However, special public prosecutor (SPP) S Sasireka produced all the evidence, which was also corroborated by Google. Custodian of records Google USA Aarthi Seth deposed before the court via video call and said that the CSAM files were found in Victor’s gmail accounts, and thus it was blocked in accordance with law. She also said that the same was reported to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in the form of four CyberTipline Reports along with CSAM files. She also said that as a USA based company, Google was obligated to report child sexual abusive material to NCMEC. The SPP also produced five CyberTipline Reports — four from Google and one from Grindr — that were generated with respect to Victor’s email ID. Judgement After hearing both sides, judge G Sundararajan of the Thanjavur special POCSO court found Victor guilty of committing sexual assault on minor children, recording videos and photos of the act, threatening the victims, and abetting the victims to perform and watch sexual assault on other victims. The court also found him guilty of uploading CSAM on Google and Grindr, threatening the victim children not to reveal the sexual assault to their family members, and destroying the electronic evidence from his mobile phone when his Google account was blocked. The court convicted him under section 6 (3 counts) (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 17 (punishment for abetment) r/w 6 (2 counts), 13 (use of child for pornographic purposes), 14 (punishment for using child for pornographic purposes) of POCSO Act, sections 506(i) (criminal initimidation), 204 (destruction of document to prevent its production as evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 67(B) of IT Act. Victor has been sentenced to five counts of life imprisonment — which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of natural life without any commutation — along with 14 years of rigorous imprisonment. The period of imprisonment will run concurrently. He has also been charged a total fine of Rs 6,54,000, and in case he defaults on the payment, he would have to undergo 6 years and 6 months of simple imprisonment. Further, the court also ordered a compensation of Rs 4 lakh paid to three survivors.