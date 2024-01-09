TN Kallar woman who returned to her parents after marrying Dalit man murdered

On the afternoon of January 2, Palladam police station officials reached their house and asked Aishwarya to visit the police station as her family members had lodged a missing complaint. “They took her from our house, and I followed them and reached the police station and waited outside. Around 2 pm, Aishwarya’s father Perumal and his associates reached the police station and brought her out from the station within 30 minutes. When I went inside the police station and asked about it, I was told that they were going to her village,” Naveen noted in his complaint and added that the police warned him that if he tried to meet her again, her family members would beat him.

According to the FIR, Naveen reached Poovalur on the same night. The following morning, he received news that his wife was no more and her body had been cremated urgently.

Vattathikottai police sources said that Aishwarya was found dead in her room on January 3. On January 7, Naveen lodged a complaint against her family members alleging that they had killed her. A case was registered under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. Section 201 stipulates the punishment for anyone who knows that any offence has been committed, destroys the evidence of that offence or gives false information in order to screen the offender from legal punishment.

The police detained six family member from Aishwarya's family on January 9 for inquiry. According to the police, they were on the run ever since the incident took place and police suspect more of her relatives were involved in this crime. The police source further noted that they are yet to make any arrests and the investigation is going on.