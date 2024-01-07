TN civil society silent, govt response lukewarm on caste atrocities, say Dalit scholars

While comparing racism with casteism she said that while discrimination based on people’s skin colour is visible, caste discrimination is invisible. “The invisibility of caste discrimination gives monstrous powers to caste Hindus. Terms like social justice, Periyar land, and atheism act as shields and prevent outsiders from seeing what is happening in the state. If the shields are taken down, they will realise that Tamil Nadu is no different from the rest of the country,” she said.

Former IAS officer and Dalit feminist writer P Sivakami recalled her experiences of introducing sensitisation programmes for IAS and IPS officers in Tamil Nadu regarding Dalit issues. She had been the Secretary of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department in 2001 when Jayalalithaa was chief minister.

Sivakami vividly recalled how she responded to a question by the former CM on whether it was possible to bring such changes. “I told her that we are living in a time where we have failed to implement the Protection of Civil Rights Act and Prevention of Atrocities Act and the conviction rate is hardly 7%. Dalits think the government failed to heed their problems while non-Dalits think all the programmes and schemes were implemented for the Dalits alone. If we need to bridge the gap between them, then it is necessary to sensitise the public service officials," she said.

She also recalled how her colleagues responded to such initiatives, even trying to undermine her efforts. Even those public servants who participated in the sensitisation programmes favoured the repeal of the POA as their caste location and privileges did not let them think differently, she noted.

Tamil scholar and historian Professor Stalin Rajangam discussed how southern Tamil Nadu, especially its educational institutions, are the hotbeds for caste crimes and violence against Dalit students. He expressed concern over the “lukewarm response” of the state government towards atrocities that take place in Tamil Nadu. He was equally worried about the silence of the civil society on such “inhumane, cruel, and brutal” attacks against Dalits. While he presented his paper “Caste in the Present Times: Its Breadth and Depth”, Stalin discussed the mindset of the students in southern districts of Tamil Nadu. He detailed how caste symbols, freedom fighters, and leaders from different communities are the embodiment of the caste pride in the southern districts.