TN journo lodges complaint against former top cop Ponn Manickavel for communal remarks

A complaint has been filed against former Inspector General of Police (Idol Wing) AG Ponn Manickavel, on Tuesday, October 31, for allegedly making communal remarks against a journalist at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district.
Aris (33), working with the Tamil channel Vendhar TV, lodged a complaint at Sirkazhi police station seeking to take action against Ponn Manickavel. In his complaint, Aris stated that the former IG of police made communally coloured remarks against him and this deeply hurt him. TNM has learnt that the police are yet to register a First Information Report (FIR).
Aris said in his complaint that during a press conference at Sattanadhar temple in Sirkazhi on October 29, Manickavel spoke about spirituality and governance.
He reportedly questioned the authority of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR & CE) Department to administer temples across the state, when it should be the sole purview of those spiritually inclined.
As he continued to make his speech for nearly an hour, reporter Aris interjected, asking Manickavel to wind up quickly.
But Manickavel, who is known to relish his tough cop image, was annoyed and questioned the reporter on his his name and that of his father and grandfather.
In his complaint, Aris alleged, “When I revealed the names of my father and grandfather, Manickavel responded with a communal slur and said that I should not even enter the temple and that it was not my place to raise such questions.”
Aris alleged that it was a case of religious discrimination by Ponn Manickavel who had held high offices, while in service.
The Sirkazhi police said that they received the complaint and that a Community Service Register receipt had been given to Aris. They would not elaborate further on the matter.
All police stations maintain community service registers to keep a record of non-cognisable offences, and a CSR receipt is merely proof for the complaint lodged, with no hint of any follow up. Action can be taken only on a directive from the courts.
A First Information Report can also be filed by the police, if they deem it necessary, and initiate further action. In this case, the Sirkazhi police are evidently reluctant to proceed against a former IG and have not registered an FIR.
This is not the first time reporters from minority communities have faced the wrath of bigwigs.
On September 27, Sirajuddin, a reporter from Maalai Malar, questioned Naam Thamizhar Katchi leader Seeman. He asked whether Seeman was content with no more than 3000 votes per constituency and wanted to know what it meant for his future.
An obviously annoyed Seeman sought to marshal data to show his party carried greater weight than sought to be made out by a hostile media, but the reporter too stood his ground.
As the exchanges escalated, Seeman demanded the reporter’s name. On his disclosing it, the former said, “So you are a Muslim and it’s natural you will raise questions like this only.”