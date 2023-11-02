TN journo lodges complaint against former top cop Ponn Manickavel for communal remarks

A complaint has been filed against former Inspector General of Police (Idol Wing) AG Ponn Manickavel, on Tuesday, October 31, for allegedly making communal remarks against a journalist at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district.

Aris (33), working with the Tamil channel Vendhar TV, lodged a complaint at Sirkazhi police station seeking to take action against Ponn Manickavel. In his complaint, Aris stated that the former IG of police made communally coloured remarks against him and this deeply hurt him. TNM has learnt that the police are yet to register a First Information Report (FIR).

Aris said in his complaint that during a press conference at Sattanadhar temple in Sirkazhi on October 29, Manickavel spoke about spirituality and governance.

He reportedly questioned the authority of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR & CE) Department to administer temples across the state, when it should be the sole purview of those spiritually inclined.