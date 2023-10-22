People of all castes started restaurants thanks to Periyar: Adyar Ananda Bhavan owner

Controversy broke out after the managing director of the popular restaurant chain Adyar Ananda Bhavan, KT Srinivasa Raja, said that it was now possible for people from all castes to open vegetarian restaurants because of Dravidian leader and reformist Periyar. Srinivasa had been speaking in a video interview with writer Chitra Lakshmanan. When he was asked, “At one time, when it came to vegetarian restaurants, they were run entirely by Iyengars. That has slowly changed. How did that happen?” Srinivasa Raja had replied, “The reason for any caste being able to take up any trade is Thanthai Periyar. He changed the practice of kuzha thozhil (caste-based occupation). Times changed, the government offered support through loan schemes etc, and now anyone can take up a trade that had been the occupation of only one particular community.”

Srinivasa’s interview is from a four-part series on the success story of Adyar Ananda Bhavan by the show Chai with Chitra. The first video of the interview was telecast on the YouTube channel Social Talkies on October 8. Subsequently, the channel released three more episodes a day, until October 11.

Hindu right wing groups including the Hindu Makkal Katchi have taken issue with Srinivasa’s comments and have in support of Brahmins, called for a boycott of Adyar Ananda Bhavan ahead of the festive season. On the other hand, many have also come out in support of Srinivasa and the restaurant chain. Right wing groups in Tamil Nadu are historically opposed to Periyar’s ideals as he had pushed for rationalist values and radical ways to advocate for social reform in Hinduism.