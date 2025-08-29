TN Health Department issues advisory after amoebic encephalitis cases reported in Kerala

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Following cases of amoebic encephalitis being reported in neighbouring Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday advised the public to avoid unsafe water sources such as ponds, puddles, and poorly-maintained swimming pools.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the rare but deadly infection, Primary Amoebic Meningo-Encephalitis (PAM), is caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, which thrives in stagnant and polluted water.

"When contaminated water enters through the nose, the amoeba can reach the brain, causing meningitis and leading to fatalities. However, the disease is not contagious, so there is no need for panic," the minister told reporters.

He pointed out that Kerala had reported 18 cases, with patients under treatment. Common symptoms of the infection include severe headache, fever, vomiting, neck pain, seizures, and confusion.

Subramanian urged people in Tamil Nadu to exercise caution and avoid bathing in unsafe water bodies.

The Minister also briefed the media on the health condition of veteran Communist leader R. Nallakannu, who is undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

The 101-year-old was admitted on August 24 with breathing difficulties. Doctors detected food particles lodged in his respiratory tract, which were cleared through bronchoscopy. He was placed on respiratory support and antibiotics.

While his condition initially improved, Nallakannu again developed breathing problems on August 27 and remains under close observation.

"A medical team comprising specialists from RGGGH and private hospitals is monitoring him round the clock. We request the public and political leaders not to visit him directly, as he requires rest and intensive care," Subramanian said.

On other public health concerns, the Minister said that the state is taking measures to curb stray dog bites through sterilisation drives and by setting up shelters. He also highlighted that anti-rabies vaccines and anti-snake venom are now being supplied even at primary health centres to ensure easy access for rural populations.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to safeguarding public health, Subramanian urged citizens to follow advisories and remain vigilant, particularly during the monsoon season when waterborne infections tend to rise.

