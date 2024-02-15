TN Govt won’t be cowed down by Governor Ravi‘s childish behaviour: MK Stalin

Referring to the refusal of RN Ravi to read the prepared text of the Governor‘s address, Stalin said, “Let me say in my capacity as the leader of a movement that is capable of pulverising obstacles, that I am Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin. I cannot be browbeaten or stopped.”

The Chief Minister said, “Protocol demands that the Governor address the House at the beginning of the session. The Governor, however, behaved in a way that made us believe that he was using the Assembly as an extension of his political activities. Was it not an act that denigrated a century-old Assembly? Was it not an act that slighted the people of Tamil Nadu? Was it not amounting to violating and denigrating the Constitution by which he took the oath of office?”

The Chief Minister added that there was a time when it was said that North India was progressing and the South was languishing.

Now South India has achieved growth and is contributing to the progress of the North, he pointed out.

Stalin said that this growth was achieved and became possible because of the Dravidian Movement.

He said, “The government is not just to wield power, it is a tool to implement our ideology.”

Stalin said that the 33 months of his government had proved to be months of development and achievements.

Stalin added that Tamil Nadu’s share of the Indian economy was nine per cent, and this was his government’s first achievement.

He also said that rivals were angry because the Tamil Nadu Government had removed oppressive forces and had uplifted the oppressed.