TN govt to take criminal action against Coldrif manufacturing company

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday, October 8, said that the state government will initiate criminal action against the Kancheepuram-based pharmaceutical company that produced Coldrif, the contaminated cough syrup which caused the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Speaking to reporters in Palayamkottai, the Minister said Tamil Nadu had banned the sale of Coldrif across the state after Madhya Pradesh’s Drug Control Department wrote to Tamil Nadu authorities on October 1, informing them about the fatalities.

Following this, the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department issued a stop production order on October 3, he said.

Authorities inspected the manufacturing facility of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, located in Sunguvarchathram, Kancheepuram district, and collected samples as part of the investigation.

At least 20 children in different districts of Madhya Pradesh, who had consumed the syrup, have died.

According to authorities, the company used non-pharma-grade Propylene Glycol, a chemical unfit for human consumption, in the production of Coldrif cough syrup. Tests also revealed the presence of diethylene glycol (DEG) — a poisonous substance used in brake fluid and antifreeze — known to cause acute kidney failure, especially in children.

Despite intensive treatment, health officials confirmed that at least 40 other children remain under medical observation, raising fears that the casualty toll could rise further.

A field inspection by the Tamil Nadu Drug Control Authority uncovered over 364 critical and major violations, ranging from unhygienic conditions to a complete lack of contamination testing. Despite this, the company’s licence had remained active.

Authorities have now traced the deadly batch ‘SR 13’ and issued alerts across Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Puducherry to freeze its sale.

“The company has also been served a show-cause notice for supplying the contaminated product to the market,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile on Thursday, October 9, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested G Ranganathan, the manufacturer of Coldrif from his residence in Kodambakkam.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday, October 3, issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories directing that the prescription of cough and cold medications to children below two years of age should not be allowed.

