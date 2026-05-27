TN govt suspends 23 quarries in Virudhunagar over mining violations

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The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the temporary suspension of operations at 23 stone quarries in Virudhunagar district after inspections reportedly found that they had carried out quarrying activities beyond their permitted lease boundaries, in what authorities described as violations of mining regulations.

The action was initiated following a detailed review by the Department of Natural Resources, headed by Minister Dr T.K. Prabhu, as part of the government’s efforts to curb illegal mining and strengthen monitoring of mineral extraction activities across the state.

According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, the Department of Geology and Mining had undertaken an extensive assessment of quarry operations in Virudhunagar district to prevent illegal extraction of minerals.

As part of the exercise, 76 quarries in the district were surveyed and measured using drone technology.

The aerial inspection was conducted to accurately determine whether quarry operators were adhering to approved lease conditions and mining limits.

Based on the drone survey findings, authorities prepared a detailed report highlighting irregularities at some quarry sites.

Subsequently, Natural Resources Minister Dr T.K. Prabhu held a review meeting with officials from the Virudhunagar district Geology and Mining Department on Tuesday morning to assess the findings and discuss further action.

Following the minister’s directions, the government identified 23 quarries that had allegedly undertaken mining activities outside the areas permitted under their lease agreements.

The operations of these quarries have now been temporarily suspended pending further examination and legal action.

Officials said the move forms part of the state government’s broader strategy to regulate the mining sector more effectively and ensure that quarry operations remain within the legal framework.

Authorities emphasised that the use of drone technology has significantly improved monitoring capabilities and made it easier to detect irregularities in mining activities.

The government further stated that additional action would be taken based on the detailed findings of the drone survey reports and subsequent investigations.

Officials indicated that appropriate legal and administrative measures would follow wherever violations are confirmed.