TN govt stood by its employees despite financial difficulties, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday, February 8, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Union government of systematically weakening the State’s finances, but said his government had continued to prioritise the welfare of government employees, including by rolling out the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS).

Speaking at a thanks-giving conference organised by the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisation and Government Employees’ Organisation (JACTO-GEO) at YMCA grounds in Nandanam, Stalin said Tamil Nadu was facing sustained financial pressure due to cuts in tax devolution, delays in fund releases, and changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

“Income is falling and expenditure is rising. This financial crisis is being created deliberately. Yet, we are overcoming this politically and administratively while still fulfilling the demands of government employees,” he said.

Stalin said that the demand for restoring the Old Pension Scheme had been pending for over 22 years and was withdrawn during the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime.

“That decision caused immense suffering to hardworking employees. But this Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government is a compassionate and inclusive government that embraces everyone,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the TAPS was framed after a detailed review by a high-level committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary K Gagandeep Singh Bedi, followed by consultations led by Ministers EV Velu, Thangam Thennarasu and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Stalin said the scheme had sought a balance in employee welfare with long-term fiscal sustainability.

Under the TAPS, government employees are assured a pension amounting to 50% of their last drawn monthly salary. Employees will contribute 10% of their salary towards the pension, while the government will contribute the remaining share.

The scheme also provides for Dearness Allowance (DA) hikes every six months, on par with serving government employees. In addition, it includes provisions for a family pension, under which nominees will receive 60% of the employee’s pension in the event of their death.

Stalin said the scheme would require an additional Rs 13,000 crore into the pension fund and an annual State contribution of around Rs 11,000 crore, rising each year.

“A government is a synthesis of elected representatives and its employees. The Council of Ministers and the government employees are two sides of a coin. This was the path shown by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, whose rule was a golden period for the government employees and teachers,” he said.

The Chief Minister also credited the government employees for implementing the welfare schemes drafted by the government.

He also said that welfare schemes for government employees including family security fund, compassionate appointment for the legal heir who died in service, provision of marriage loans, vehicle and housing loans, medical insurance coverage and the enhancement of the age limit for entry into government services, were introduced by DMK government.

“What we promise, we deliver. Despite severe fiscal constraints, the Tamil Nadu government will bear the full cost to safeguard the welfare of employees and teachers. Under the Dravidian Model 2.0, your demands, dreams and expectations will continue to be fulfilled,” CM Stalin added.

Ministers EV Velu, Ma Subramanian and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also participated in the event.