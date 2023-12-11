TN govt forms 20-member committee to mitigate oil spill in Kasimedu harbour

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a 20-member committee to mitigate the oil spill that has entered the sea from Ennore creek in Chennai. The Indian Coast Guard stated that the oil has spilled over 20 sq km into Kasimedu harbour in north Chennai. The committee will include officials from Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, among others.

According to reports, the state environment department has also issued an order to form a five member committee with experts from Anna University, the Indian Coast Guard, the state’s Pollution Control Board, among others. This committee is expected to visit the site of the oil-spill and ascertain the causes and submit a report on the same.

The Indian Coast Guard had conducted surveys on December 9 and 10 to ascertain how much area was affected by the oil spill. Results from the survey revealed that the oil spill had extended from the Kosasthalaiyar river to Kasimedu harbour. Meanwhile, the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has also commenced an investigation to determine the source of the oil-spill.