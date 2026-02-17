TN govt enables inclusion of trans persons in Home Guards, hikes disability assistance

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday, February 17, announced a series of measures for transgender persons and persons with disabilities in its 2026–27 interim budget.

Presenting the final budget of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s current term ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu outlined several welfare-focused initiatives.

According to the budget document, the government has announced grants to promote self-employment among transgender persons and has taken steps to enable them to serve in the Home Guards Force.

The government has also issued orders extending the existing 4% reservation for persons with disabilities in government jobs to promotions. Previously, the 4% quota applied only to direct recruitment.

Further, amendments have been made to the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994, and the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, allowing the nomination of persons with disabilities as members in local bodies.

So far, 3,632 persons with disabilities have assumed office as nominated members in rural and urban local bodies across the state, the Finance Minister said.

The monthly financial assistance for persons with disabilities has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500, benefiting 8,52,860 individuals, according to the government.

In addition, a monthly maintenance allowance of Rs 2,000 is being provided to families of persons with disabilities who are unable to support themselves.

Thennarasu further noted that allocations for the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons have steadily increased, from Rs 814 crore in 2021–22 to Rs 1,433 crore in 2025–26.

For the 2026–27 interim budget, the government has allocated Rs 1,471 crore to the department, he added.