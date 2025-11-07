TN govt drafts SOP for political rallies, parties object to Rs 20 lakh security deposit

Several political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) allies, have opposed the draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for roadshows and rallies in the state. Particularly, objections have been raised to the proposed up to Rs 20 lakh security deposit outlined in the draft SOP.

The SOP were drafted based on the Madras High Court’s directions in the wake of the Karur stampede which claimed 41 lives.

The draft proposal was tabled at an all-party meeting on November 6 and drew lukewarm responses. Allies in the ruling coalition, including the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) opposed most of the provisions.

The draft includes a proposal that roadshows will require permissions from the police for national highways and state highways and from local authorities for other roads.

The SOP proposed a refundable security deposit to be paid by the party conducting the meeting, the amount of which will be dependent on the size of the crowd. A rate of one lakh rupees will be charged for a crowd of 5,000-10,000. For 10,000 to 20,000 people, three lakh rupees will be levied. For crowds between 20,000 and 50,000 people, eight lakh rupees will be charged, and for crowds bigger than 50,000 people, 20 lakh rupees will be collected as a safety deposit.

Further, the draft proposes a separate enclave for pregnant women, senior citizens and children.

Organisers will also be required to give a written undertaking that events would be organised smoothly and that crowds would be dispersed peacefully.

The draft SOP stipulates that event organisers should ensure the provision of a public announcement system, CCTV coverage, drinking water, first-aid centres, ambulances, lighting, generators, etc.

Crowd strength will be categorised as low, medium and high risk and police deployment will be increased accordingly.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leaders who attended the meeting urged the Tamil Nadu government to scrap the proposed Rs 20 lakh security deposit, saying it would lead to the commercialisation of politics.

VCK MLAs SS Balaji and Sinthanai Selvam opposed the terms of the SOP, while Thol Thirumavalan condemned the practice of roadshows and door-to-door canvassing.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai welcomed

Parties have been given time till November 10, to submit feedback on the proposed rules.