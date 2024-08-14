TN Governor’s office bypasses TN govt? Asks schools to observe ‘Partition day’

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi’s office, on Friday, August 9, issued a circular directly to the CBSE and ICSE Schools Association, instructing them to observe the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Wednesday, August 14. The Governor’s letter to the associations, bypassing the state government, has irked many.

Noting that schools in Tamil Nadu are either recognised by the state government or are affiliated to the CBSE or ICSE after securing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the state government, educationalists have demanded that the letter be withdrawn by the Governor’s office.

“Any instruction to the School should be issued only by the Government of Tamil Nadu or if it is with regard to academic activity through the concerned Board of Education. The Secretary to the Governor writing to the office bearer of an association of school managements is not in accordance with the Rule of Law,” said Prince Gajendra Babu, General Secretary, State Platform for Common School System, Tamil Nadu.

He further told TNM, “The commemoration of Partition Horrors Remembrance day in schools is unheard of in recent years. We have not come across it. It was only celebrated in central education institutions. Even if it were to be commemorated, the notification should not have bypassed the government.”

Meanwhile, Governor RN Ravi will reportedly participate in the commemoration that will take place at IIT-M (Indian Institute of Technology- Madras) and at the Raj Bhavan on August 14.