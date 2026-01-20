TN Governor RN Ravi walks out of Assembly citing disrespect to National Anthem

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday, January 20, yet again walked out of the Legislature Assembly without delivering the customary address on the opening day of the session, citing disrespect to the National Anthem.

His walkout triggered a sharp confrontation between the Lok Bhavan and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, with the Chief Minister MK Stalin condemning the Governor’s actions and moved a resolution allowing the Speaker M Appavu to deliver the latter’s address.

The Governor arrived at the Assembly at 9.20 am and was received by the Speaker and senior officials. As the proceedings began, Ravi objected to the National Anthem not being played at the start of his address along with the Tamil Thaai Vaazthu, which is traditionally sung at the beginning, with the National Anthem played at the end of the programme.

The Speaker maintained that this was the established custom of the House. However, the Governor walked out without reading the address at 9.37 am.

Following the walkout, Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution allowing the Speaker M Appavu to deliver the Governor’s address and condemned his action.

“Governor RN Ravi has disregarded the Assembly and acted beyond the Constitutional mandate. His repeated refusals to read the address became a pattern of confrontation between Governors and other elected state governments,” CM Stalin said in the House.

He added that the issue should not be treated as a one-day news event.

Meanwhile, Principal Opposition Party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) walked out the House citing law and order concerns, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) walked out opposing the resolution moved by the Chief Minister.

Later in a detailed statement, Lok Bhavan listed multiple reasons for the Governor's walkout. It alleged that Governor Ravi’s microphone was repeatedly switched off and that he was not allowed to speak.

“The speech contains numerous unsubstantiated claims and misleading statements. Several crucial issues troubling the people are ignored,” the statement read.

Among the points raised by Lok Bhavan was the government’s claim that Tamil Nadu had attracted investments of over Rs 12 lakh crore, which it said was far from the truth.

It added that many Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) remained on paper and that the state’s ranking in foreign direct investment had slipped from fourth to sixth among states.

The statement also said women's safety was ignored despite an alleged increase in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases and molestation.

It also alleged around 20,000 people in the state committing suicides in a year which is 65 a day and referred Tamil Nadu as the Suicide Capital of India.

The Lok bhavan further alleged a rise in atrocities against Dalits and sexual violence against Dalits women in the state.