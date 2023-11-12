TN government releases list of public holidays for 2024

The Tamil Nadu government has released the list of public state holidays for the year 2024. There are 24 official holidays in the list for the upcoming year. Pongal, one of the biggest festivals in Tamil Nadu, will be observed from January 15 to 17, 2024. Among other holidays, Good Friday will fall on March 29 and Ramzan on April 11.

April is also the month when co-operative and commercial banks in Tamil Nadu will close accounts on the first of the month.