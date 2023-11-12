TN government releases list of public holidays for 2024

The Tamil Nadu government has released the list of public state holidays for the year 2024. There are 24 official holidays in the list for the upcoming year. Pongal, one of the biggest festivals in Tamil Nadu, will be observed from January 15 to 17, 2024. Among other holidays, Good Friday will fall on March 29 and Ramzan on April 11.
April is also the month when co-operative and commercial banks in Tamil Nadu will close accounts on the first of the month.
As Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, & Rajasthan go to the polls, TNM and Newslaundry are joining forces to bring you the best on-ground reportage and analysis. to support our election fund.
Bakrid holiday falls on June 17 and Muharram on July 17. Ayutha Pooja and Vijayadashami holidays fall on October 11 and 12 respectively. Deepavali holiday will come on October 31.
There are no public holidays listed for the months of February and November.