TN: Four workers hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning tank

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Four contract workers were hospitalised after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a wastewater tank at a private factory near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday, May 19.

The incident was reported at United Industries Plastic Private Limited in Vengadu village near Sriperumbudur. The police told the media that waste generated during the manufacturing process, including chemical residue and paint waste, had accumulated in an underground wastewater tank measuring nearly 40 feet deep. Media reports also said the tank was cleaned once every year.

DT Next reported that soon after entering the tank, the workers allegedly inhaled toxic fumes and began losing consciousness. “Hearing their cries for help, six co-workers rushed inside in an attempt to rescue them,” the report said.

Four workers, identified as Manikandan, Madhanraj, Vignesh, and Sridhar, were affected by the gas exposure during the rescue attempt. All four were initially taken to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital.

As the condition of two workers deteriorated, they were shifted to Shri Ramachandra Medical College Hospital in Porur for further treatment, the police said .

Acting on information from the hospital quoted in the report, Sriperumbudur police visited the facility and recorded statements from the affected workers. Police have reportedly detained factory officials and contractors associated with the cleaning work for inquiry.

Further investigation is underway.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM