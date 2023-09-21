TN Forest Dept for annual monitoring of tiger population in Nilgiris after 10 big cats die in a month

He said that other than the death of a tiger in Emerald Village in Kundah, suspected to be due to poisoning, the other tiger deaths were due to natural reasons including fights.

"While we suspect that all six cubs belonging to two tigresses were abandoned, the other three tigers died due to fight with other tigers. Tigers are known to even cannabalise young cubs and tigresses are known for abandoning cubs. We suspect that this is what happened with the most recent deaths of four cubs. However, we will continue our search for the tigress to ensure that she is safe."

He said that the department will set up anti-poaching camps in Kundah, Korakundah, Udagai South, Naduvattam, Parsons Valley and Pykara ranges surrounding the Mukurthi National park. Camera traps are to be fitted and forest staff have already undergone one session of training to monitor and count the tigers in the division.