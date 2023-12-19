TN Floods: Food airdropped to the stranded passengers in Srivaikuntam Station

As the entire locality surrounding the station is inundated with flood water, the rescue teams are yet to decide the means and method of rescue. As per reports, a team of 15 members from the NDRF have reached the station. Buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) have been arranged at Velur village near Srivaikuntam and passengers are likely to be taken from the station to the buses.

Rajeshwari, a passenger stranded at the Srivaikuntam station, said that personnel from Railway Police Force (RPF) accompanied the elderly citizens from the train and carried the children and luggage from the station. “As the surrounding areas are flooded, we have been asked to walk up to 1.5 km on the track and another 1 km on the road to reach the buses that are waiting for the passengers,” she said. According to her, the passengers will be dropped at Tirunelveli junction where a special train is arranged for the stranded passengers.

Speaking to TNM, Annamalai, a pilgrim who was on his way home from Tiruchendur, said that residents from the Puthukudi village were helpful during the crisis. According to him, the villagers had provided food and water to the passengers even though their houses were also flooded. “There was a temple at the end of the tracks. The residents who came to know about our situation gathered and prepared food in the Pathrakali Amman temple and distributed it to us. They are the real heroes who helped us first,” he said.