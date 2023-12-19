TN Floods: Food airdropped to the stranded passengers in Srivaikuntam Station

Rescue operations led by the Indian Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are underway at the Srivaikuntam Railway Station in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district, where a train filled with passengers has been stranded since the night of Sunday, December 17.
The Chendur Express (TCN MS SF EXP - 20606) that started its journey on Sunday from Tiruchendur station was halted at Srivaikuntam station around 10 pm on the same day due to adverse weather conditions, rainfall, and portions of the railway tracks being washed away in the floods.
The Indian Air Force on Tuesday, December 18, airdropped food parcels for the 1000-odd passengers 36 hours after the train was halted at the Srivaikuntam station. A helicopter from Sulur air base reached Srivaikuntam around 10.30 am on Tuesday for the same.
As the entire locality surrounding the station is inundated with flood water, the rescue teams are yet to decide the means and method of rescue. As per reports, a team of 15 members from the NDRF have reached the station. Buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) have been arranged at Velur village near Srivaikuntam and passengers are likely to be taken from the station to the buses.
Rajeshwari, a passenger stranded at the Srivaikuntam station, said that personnel from Railway Police Force (RPF) accompanied the elderly citizens from the train and carried the children and luggage from the station. “As the surrounding areas are flooded, we have been asked to walk up to 1.5 km on the track and another 1 km on the road to reach the buses that are waiting for the passengers,” she said. According to her, the passengers will be dropped at Tirunelveli junction where a special train is arranged for the stranded passengers.
Speaking to TNM, Annamalai, a pilgrim who was on his way home from Tiruchendur, said that residents from the Puthukudi village were helpful during the crisis. According to him, the villagers had provided food and water to the passengers even though their houses were also flooded. “There was a temple at the end of the tracks. The residents who came to know about our situation gathered and prepared food in the Pathrakali Amman temple and distributed it to us. They are the real heroes who helped us first,” he said.
Srivaikuntam is one of the worst hit areas in the flood. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, between December 17 and December 18, the region received 62.1 cm rainfall, which caused floods and cut off many villages.
