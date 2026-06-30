TN floats tender for 2.5 lakh devices to activate rural broadband network

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Tamil Nadu has moved to operationalise its extensive rural fibre-optic network by floating a tender to procure 2.5 lakh Optical Network Terminals (ONTs), paving the way for high-speed broadband connectivity to reach homes, government offices and public institutions across the state.

The tender, issued by the Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation (TANFINET), marks a significant step in the implementation of BharatNet Phase II, the Union government’s flagship rural broadband programme, under which TANFINET is the nodal agency in the state.

Over the past few years, fibre-optic cables have been laid across thousands of villages under the project, connecting village and block panchayats. However, much of the infrastructure has remained underutilised as the last-mile equipment required to activate broadband services for individual users has yet to be deployed.

The ONTs will bridge this gap by converting fibre-optic signals into broadband connections at subscriber premises. Once installed, they will enable households, schools, colleges, hospitals, government offices and other public institutions to access reliable high-speed internet.

According to the tender documents, the selected bidder will supply the ONTs, support TANFINET and its authorised agencies in installing the devices, and maintain them for four years. The contract includes a one-year warranty followed by three years of comprehensive maintenance to ensure uninterrupted service.

The rollout is expected to significantly improve digital connectivity in rural Tamil Nadu, allowing residents to access online education, telemedicine, digital banking, welfare services and e-governance platforms more efficiently.

Officials said the project would also help bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas by extending broadband connectivity to underserved regions.

Government sources said robust digital infrastructure has become a key factor in attracting investments in information technology, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), business process outsourcing firms and other knowledge-based industries.

Expanding broadband access to tier-2 and tier-3 towns is expected to improve their competitiveness and create new economic opportunities.

With the procurement of the ONTs, the state is entering the final phase of transforming its rural fibre network into a functional broadband ecosystem, ensuring that the infrastructure created under BharatNet translates into practical internet access for citizens, institutions and government agencies across Tamil Nadu.