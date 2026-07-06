TN farmers allege Karnataka has begun survey work for Mekedatu project

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The Coordination Committee of the Tamil Nadu All Farmers’ Association has alleged that survey work linked to the proposed Mekedatu reservoir project is underway in Karnataka and urged the Tamil Nadu government to initiate contempt proceedings against the neighbouring state.

Speaking to TNM after visiting the proposed project site near Kanakapura in Karnataka, the association’s president PR Pandian alleged that markings and other developments at the site indicated that survey work for the project had begun despite the legal and statutory processes governing it.

“The Tamil Nadu government should file a contempt petition against the illegal construction of the Mekedatu dam. We demand that legal action be initiated against the Karnataka government’s action,” he said.

“As per the Supreme Court's directions, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) is responsible for managing the issues, and no government has the authority to proceed with the project on its own,” Pandian told TNM.

The Mekedatu project, proposed by Karnataka across the Cauvery near the Tamil Nadu border, has remained a long-standing flashpoint between the two states.

Karnataka has consistently maintained that the proposed reservoir is intended to provide 4.75 tmc drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding areas and generate 400 MW of hydroelectric power. The proposed balancing reservoir will have a gross storage capacity of 67.16 tmc.

In March this year, then Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar – who is the MLA of Kanakapura constituency – said that Revenue and Forest Department officials would undertake a survey to ascertain the extent of land that would be submerged due to the proposed project.

On June 30, Shivakumar, who is now the Chief Minister, while chairing a meeting of the State Wildlife Board, approved a proposal for a geotechnical survey involving drilling 20 boreholes to a depth of 30 metres in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary. The proposal has now been sent to the National Wildlife Board, as their approval is required to conduct any work in a protected area.

At the meeting, Shivakumar also instructed officials to sort out ‘minor technical issues’ with the project so that Tamil Nadu cannot raise objections in the Supreme Court on trivial issues.

In an interview with a Kannada news channel, Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy said he was confident that the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) would give the go-ahead for the construction of the reservoir.

“They (Tamil Nadu) have to understand that all we are getting is 4.7 tmc of drinking water and 400 MW of power. We are not using it for agriculture. It will actually benefit Tamil Nadu. This June, we had to release 9 tmc of water, but there was no rain. If we had a reservoir, then that water could have been stored and released,” he said.

Ramalinga Reddy also said that Congress would continue to support the respective state’s agenda and not be conflicted by the varying stands in two states. In Tamil Nadu, Congress is in alliance with the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The Karnataka Minister also said that he and Shivakumar had met the Union Water Resources Minister a fortnight earlier and extended an invitation to Tamil Nadu. “We asked him to organise a meeting with Tamil Nadu, and we can talk. We can clear whatever doubts and misunderstandings they have. It will benefit their state and the farmers too,” he said.