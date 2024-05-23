TN: Families resettled to Perumbakkam yet to receive allowance after five years

Almost 1000 families in Tamil Nadu’s Perumbakkam are yet to receive the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package after five years, according to a report by the Information and Resource for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC). Under the package, the evicted families were promised a shifting allowance of Rs 5000, a subsistence allowance of Rs 2500 a month for a year, and lights and fans upon resettlement. Since November 2016, 13,134 families, and nearly 41,000 individuals from 41 informal settlements were resettled, and 10,041 were shifted to Perumbakkam.

IRCDUC’s report was put together after speaking with 213 families from Perumbakkam who have yet not received the shifting and subsistence allowance. It is believed that close to 1200 families are yet to receive the allowance and subsistence fees. Speaking to TNM, Vanessa Peter, founder of IRCDUC, said that it was difficult to identify these families as there are less than 10 to 20 families allotted houses in many blocks spread across the settlement. “As these families were resettled in different blocks, the researchers and field investigators were unable to reach all the families'', the IRCDUC report stated.

Many families have only been given a temporary allotment, barring them from availing government schemes due to the permanent address issue in their identity proofs. Kasthuri, a resident from Perumbakkam, explained the difficulties this posed in securing college admission for her son. “The permanent address issue in our proofs makes it hard for us to submit documents or avail of other schemes. Apart from this, the association members treat us in an unwelcoming manner as the permanent settlers pay seven fifty rupees a month in rent (temporary settlers need not pay rent until made permanent). The association doesn’t take complaints from us and treats us obnoxiously as we don’t pay rent,” she said.

Vanessa also criticised the gender bias in the livelihood restoration programs of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), stating that while women were primarily trained for domestic work and jobs like tailoring, men were given opportunities to lead small businesses. However, she acknowledged that these initiatives are still preferable to having no support at all.

Concluding the report, IRCDUC has recommended that TNUHDB disburse the pending allowances with interest for 5 years. The report also insisted that TNUHDB provide permanent allotments to the temporary tenants.

TNM reached out to the concerned officials from TNUHDB to seek a response, but no replies were received. This article will be updated if we receive a response.