TN expedites Chennai’s Ennore Creek oil spill clearance amid looming deadline

The Tamil Nadu government is expediting efforts to address the oil spill in Chennai's Ennore Creek in an effort to meet the December 17 deadline set by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

On the day of the deadline expiration, the government will have to submit a report as well.

The agencies that responsible for clearing the oil spill - Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TPCB) - have deployed 75 boats with 300 personnel to intensify mitigation efforts.