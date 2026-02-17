TN earmarks Rs 48,534 Cr for schools, Rs 8,505 Cr for higher education in interim budget

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday, February 17, presented the State Budget for 2026–27. The Budget, tabled by Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, has earmarked Rs 48,534 crore for school education and Rs 8,505 crore for higher education in 2026–27

Several flagship schemes, including the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Pudhalvan, Kalloori Kanavu, Ennum Ezhuthum, and Naan Mudhalvan, continue to focus on student welfare and academic support.

Under the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Improvement Scheme, 3,771 classrooms, 107 laboratories, four boys’ hostels, and girls’ hostels have been constructed and inaugurated at a cost of Rs 673 crore. Additional infrastructure works worth Rs 2,009 crore are currently in progress.

Kodai Kondattam has been launched to conduct workshops educating children on ecology, leadership, social justice, and women’s rights. Magizh Mutram is another initiative designed to nurture leadership skills among students by forming groups named after the five landscapes of Tamil culture.

Special study tours are organised for teachers and students to expose them to high-performing educational institutions in other states and countries. Regular medical check-ups are also conducted for teachers to prioritise their health and wellbeing.

The International Book Fair in Chennai and the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai aim to expand access to knowledge. Libraries are also being constructed in Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Cuddalore, Salem, and Tirunelveli at an estimated cost of Rs 902 crore. Several districts are expected to receive new libraries under government initiatives.

Tamil Nadu Modern Schools were established in 10 educationally backward districts during Phase I (2021–22). The programme has since expanded to cover all 38 districts. Over four years, 2,358 students have secured placements in 93 leading institutions across 50 disciplines. Currently, 41 students are studying at IITs, while 17 are pursuing higher studies in universities in Japan, Taiwan, and Malaysia on full scholarships.

As part of a scheme to distribute laptops to 10 lakh college students, 6,75,888 students have received laptops at a cost of Rs 2,172 crore. Anna University is being upgraded into a premier institution with an investment of Rs 1,380 crore.

Under the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar College Development Scheme, Rs 909 crore has been spent over the past four years to improve infrastructure in arts and science, engineering, and polytechnic colleges. Eight new academic courses have been introduced in 11 government engineering colleges. Centres of Excellence are also being established in government colleges in Salem, Coimbatore, and Tirunelveli.

An expenditure of Rs 1,512 crore has been incurred to cover the tuition and hostel fees of 54,301 students admitted to professional courses under the 7.5% reservation for government school students. Additionally, 10,563 new seats have been created in government arts and science colleges.

Under the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, 5,40,511 students receive a monthly grant of Rs 1,000 to support their higher education.

The composite block grant to state universities has been increased to Rs 767 crore. A further Rs 175 crore has been allocated as a performance fund to enhance university functioning.

Tamil Nadu continues to lead the country in higher education enrolment, with a Gross Enrolment Ratio of 47%, which is nearly double the national average.