TN Dhoni fan who painted his house in CSK colours dies by suicide

R Gobi Krishnan from Tamil Nadu’s Cuddallore, who shot to fame in 2020 after he painted his house in the colours of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings, died by suicide on Thursday, January 18. It is reported that financial difficulties were the reason behind the death.
A resident of Thittakudi taluk in Cuddallore, Gobi Krishnan had turned his entire house into a bright yellow CSK tribute as a show of his love and support for the team. Named ‘Home of Dhoni Fan’, the exterior walls of the house carried murals and graffiti of CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The painting was done at an expense of around Rs 1.5 lakh. The house and Gobi Krishnan’s efforts were acknowledged by his idol, Dhoni himself.
Gobi Krishnan, who had been working in Dubai, had returned to his hometown a couple of years back. According to the Times of India, he was employed as a market analyst in a German trading company in Dubai. Upon returning to India, he reportedly began investing heavily in the stock market, and borrowed money for the same. He reportedly suffered losses, which put him in financial distress.
Reports also say that the police said that at the Pongal celebrations organised in his hometown on Wednesday, he had entered into arguments with a few people. He was found dead the next morning.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.