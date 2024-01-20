TN Dhoni fan who painted his house in CSK colours dies by suicide

R Gobi Krishnan from Tamil Nadu’s Cuddallore, who shot to fame in 2020 after he painted his house in the colours of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings, died by suicide on Thursday, January 18. It is reported that financial difficulties were the reason behind the death.

A resident of Thittakudi taluk in Cuddallore, Gobi Krishnan had turned his entire house into a bright yellow CSK tribute as a show of his love and support for the team. Named ‘Home of Dhoni Fan’, the exterior walls of the house carried murals and graffiti of CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The painting was done at an expense of around Rs 1.5 lakh. The house and Gobi Krishnan’s efforts were acknowledged by his idol, Dhoni himself.

Gobi Krishnan, who had been working in Dubai, had returned to his hometown a couple of years back. According to the Times of India, he was employed as a market analyst in a German trading company in Dubai. Upon returning to India, he reportedly began investing heavily in the stock market, and borrowed money for the same. He reportedly suffered losses, which put him in financial distress.

Reports also say that the police said that at the Pongal celebrations organised in his hometown on Wednesday, he had entered into arguments with a few people. He was found dead the next morning.